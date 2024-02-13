George Boateng highlights learning opportunities despite Ghana's AFCON exit

Former Assistant Black Stars coach George Boateng has emphasised the importance of learning from Ghana's premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite the team's disappointing campaign.

Ghana, failing to secure a victory in the group stages, did not advance to the knockout phase of AFCON.

Boateng, who worked alongside sacked Black Stars coach Chris Hughton at the tournament, stressed the need for thorough evaluation and learning from the experience.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Boateng acknowledged the difficulty of accepting the team's inability to progress but highlighted the importance of taking responsibility and collectively assessing what went wrong.

“It was difficult to deal with the fact that you didn’t progress to the next stage, but it’s football. All you can do as a coaching staff is accept responsibility for it, evaluate what went wrong together with the FA and players to help ourselves to make sure that next time when we do get another opportunity, we learn from it,” George Boateng expressed.

As the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in the process of finding a new head coach for the Black Stars, Boateng's insights underscore the need for reflection and improvement to enhance the team's performance in future competitions.