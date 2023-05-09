George Boateng meets Ayew brothers and Kamaldeen Sulemana after Nottingham vs Southampton game

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng visited Ghanaian trio Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana in England.

The former Aston Villa player watched Sulemana in the English Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Southampton at the City Ground on Monday night. Andre Ayew was an unused substitute in the thrilling encounter.

The Ghana assistant coach is monitoring the Black Stars players in Europe ahead of June's international assignment.

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice in the space of three minutes to give his side a two-goal advantage before Carlos Alcaraz pulled one back for Southampton in the 25th minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White restored the two-goal advantage for Forest at the stroke of half time.

However, Lyanco responded six minutes after the break for Southampton to reduce the deficit.

Danilo scored with 17 minutes remaining as Forest made it 4-2 before James Ward-Prowse scored late in injury time.

Jordan Ayew was at the City Ground to support his Ghanaian compatriots, having featured in Crystal Palace's game against Tottenham on Saturday.