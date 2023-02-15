George Boateng rallies support for new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Former Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie has urged Ghanaians to support new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Hughton, who previously managed Brighton and Hove Albion, replaces Otto Addo, who resigned after the World Cup. Hughton will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, who served under Addo during his tenure.

Afriyie praised the Ghana FA for selecting Hughton and emphasized the importance of supporting him in his efforts to lead the Black Stars to success.

“Let’s all support him to succeed,” he said.

“His appointment is long overdue. Because some of us believe that he should have led us to the World Cup. Looking at his pedigree, this is the same thing we did with Avram Grant. A coach of his calibre and stature is coming in to manage the players. Chris is a top-notch manager and for me, I commend the GFA for the appointment of Chris Hughton.”

As a former candidate for the Ghana FA Presidency, Afriyie's endorsement may carry weight with some Ghanaian football fans.