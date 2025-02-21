George Boateng reacts to the 'SORRY' state of Black Stars after AFCON qualification failure

Former Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, has expressed his disappointment over the state of the senior national team, pointing fingers at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for poor decision-making following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Boateng, who previously served as Coventry City's assistant coach, remained part of the Black Stars’ technical team after Otto Addo’s departure post-2022 World Cup.

However, after Ghana's dismal performance at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, the GFA opted to disband the entire technical staff.

Otto Addo was later reinstated as head coach but failed to lead the team to qualification for the 2025 AFCONâ€”the first time in 20 years that Ghana has missed out on the tournament.

Speaking on SuperSport's Soccer Africa, Boateng emphasized the importance of continuity in team management.

"I am a very strong believer in continuity. I said it straight after the tournament [2023 AFCON] and also in the media that as disappointing as it is, the federation has to analyze it.

"You have to go in-depth to see where the mistakes were in terms of management, players and staff and then you replace those who were not competent enough; whether being it the playing body, staff member or technical team.

"You then rebuild on that but I am not too sure if that has been done after the Africa Cup of Nations because you can see that after I left we have now had a bigger slide because at least when I was there, we qualified and we were unlucky not to get out of the group stage," he added.

Meanwhile, the former Aston Villa U-23 coach also confirmed his readiness to take on a head coaching role amid links to the vacant managerial position at Blackburn Rovers.

With the AFCON dashed, the Black Stars will regroup for the Matchday five and six games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.