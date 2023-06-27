George Mireku Duker Medeama’s Finance and Sponsorship Committee for CAF Champions League

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker will head the Finance and Sponsorship sub-committee for our 2023-24 CAF Champions League campaign.

The astute and well-respected politician will be spearheading the club’s sponsorship drive alongside President Moses Armah.

The top and outstanding politician has been at the forefront of our domestic and now African campaigns.

Former Chief Executive and now board member in charge of Administration, James Essilfie and Nana Kofi Abokye II are also members of the committee.

The committee is expected to solicit and coordinate sponsors for our debut campaign in Africa’s elite inter-club competition.

Medeama will represent Ghana in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League after winning the domestic to-flight for the first time in the club’s impressive history.