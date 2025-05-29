George Owu praises fans, regrets missed chance against Nigeria

Former Black Stars goalkeeper George Owu has praised Ghanaians for coming out in numbers to support the national team in their 2-1 friendly loss to Nigeria on Wednesday evening.

Speaking after the game, Owu said fans were hopeful Ghana would beat the Super Eagles after losing to them in their previous friendly.

Ghana went down early at the Gtech Stadium, with Nigeria scoring twice in the first 20 minutes. Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring in the 14th minute, followed by an own goal from Razak Simpson five minutes later. The Black Stars pulled one back through Brandon Thomas Asante but couldn’t find an equalizer.

“They have done well but the supporters the way it is went they are sad they felt we had to beat Nigeria because they beat us in the last friendly game. This was the opportunity for us to beat them it is unfortunate,” he told Peace FM.

Ghana’s next match is against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31.