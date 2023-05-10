George Weah congratulates Victor Osimhen on Serie A success and goal record

African football legend and President of Liberia George Weah has praised Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen for his exceptional performance in Italian football.

Osimhen recently led Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades, breaking Weah's longstanding scoring record in the league in the process.

Weah took to social media to congratulate Osimhen on his remarkable achievement. "Congratulations, Victor Osimhen! I am thrilled to witness this significant milestone in your football career, having scored your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league," Weah wrote.

Weah further praised Osimhen's dedication and hard work, saying, "I have watched your progress with keen interest and I know you have what it takes to be one of the best players in the world."

Reflecting on his own career, Weah urged Osimhen to remain focused and committed to achieving even greater success. "Great job on winning the Scudetto. But remember, when I won my first Scudetto with Milan, I asked myself, 'Why settle for one? Why not two?'"

Weah said. "I went on to win another Scudetto with Milan. I went on to win the Ballon d'Or. So why not two or more for you, Victor? The sky is your limit."

Weah also commended Osimhen for his persistence and perseverance in the face of adversity. "African players face many challenges in European leagues, but you have shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible," Weah said.

Weah concluded by expressing his unwavering support for Osimhen's future endeavours. "I am rooting for you, Victor! May you continue to surge forward. Africa needs another World Best. Africa needs another European Best. You, Victor, can deliver that for us," he said.