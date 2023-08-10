Georges Mfegue, Moise Pouaty and Serge Zeze to join Kotoko pre-season camp

Cameroonian pair Georges Mfegue and Moise Pouaty, alongside Ivorian Serge Zeze, have arrived in Ghana and are poised to rejoin Asante Kotoko for pre-season training, gearing up for the impending season.

Following a holiday hiatus in their respective countries at the end of last season in June, the trio's return bodes well for the team's preparations.

Expected to join forces with their teammates today, who have already initiated pre-season activities at Beposo, Kotoko are making notable strides ahead of the new season.

The club have secured the services of Yahaya Dawuni from Susubiribi SC and inked a three-year deal with Nanabayin Amoah from Venomous Vipers.

Simultaneously, Kotoko have reportedly bid farewell to 11 players as part of their squad reconfiguration for the upcoming season. Eager to rebound from last season's struggles, the team aims to elevate its performance under the guidance of former coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

As the Porcupine Warriors, who clinched 4th place in the previous season, gear up for the new chapter, they're set to commence their season with a home match against Heart of Lions at the iconic Baba Yara Stadium.