Gerald Asamoah, a legendary figure in German football, has bid an emotional farewell to Schalke 04, where he served as Head of Licensing.

The club has decided not to extend his contract, which expires on June 30, as the position has been eliminated.

Asamoah's tenure at Schalke spanned many years, and his dedication and passion for the club were evident in everything he did.

As he greeted Schalke fans in their last match of the season, Asamoah was overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears.

The fans, who have come to adore him, showed their appreciation with a standing ovation, acknowledging his contributions to the club.

Asamoah's legacy at Schalke goes beyond his role as Head of Licensing; he is a symbol of the club's history and tradition.

His departure marks the end of an era, and he will be deeply missed by the Schalke family.

As he moves on to new challenges, Asamoah's impact on German football will continue to be felt, and his legacy at Schalke will never be forgotten.

As a player, the 45-year-old made 381 appearances for Schalke, scoring 64 times and providing 47 assists across all competitions.