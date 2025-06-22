Geremi Njitap handed five-year football ban by Cameroon FA amid row with Eto’o

Cameroonian football icon Geremi Njitap has been banned from all football-related activities for five years by the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), following a disciplinary standoff with the body’s president, Samuel Eto’o.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid defender was also handed a fine of 10 million CFA francs (approximately $16,500), in a move that has intensified the growing rift between two of the nation’s most prominent former players.

According to a statement from FECAFOOT’s ethics committee, Geremi was found guilty of breaching the federation’s behavioural code. The sanction stems from an incident at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d’Ivoire, where Geremi reportedly clashed with a member of Eto’o’s camp during Cameroon’s group match against The Gambia. He was allegedly ejected from the stadium by security on the orders of federation officials.

Geremi, now 46, enjoyed a decorated career with 118 caps for the Indomitable Lions, and won league titles with Chelsea and Real Madrid. Since retirement, he has led Synafoc, the union representing Cameroonian footballers.

He has 10 days to appeal the decision and is reportedly considering taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.