German-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung earns place in Bundesliga 2 TOTW

German-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung has earned a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Bundesliga 2 Team of the Week due to his exceptional performance against Osnabruck.

Jung played a pivotal role in Greuther Furth's commanding 4-0 victory over VfL Osnabrück in the German second tier. The scoring opened in the 45th minute when Julian Green of SpVgg Greuther Fürth delivered a stunning right-footed free-kick, finding the top left corner of the net.

Just two minutes later, Armindo Sieb doubled the lead for Greuther Fürth with a precise right-footed shot from the centre of the box, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner. Gideon Jung played a pivotal role in Sieb's goal, assisting from a corner.

In the 74th minute, Dickson Abiama extended the lead to 3-0 with a skilful left-footed shot from the right side of the box, finding the bottom right corner. This time, the assist came from Branimir Hrgota, following yet another corner.

The final goal of the match was netted in the 75th minute by Tim Lemperle, securing a comprehensive victory for the home side. Jung's remarkable performance helped propel Greuther Furth to this victory.

For Gideon Jung, who has faced challenges with injuries in his career, this remarkable display reflects a resurgence at Greuther Fürth. He is playing a pivotal role in their ambition to secure promotion to the Bundesliga.