German-born Ghanaian defender Hendry Blank signs for Hannover 96

German-born Ghanaian defender Hendry Blank is on the move again, this time joining Hannover 96 on a one-year loan with a purchase option.

The 20-year-old U21 German international hopes to reignite his career in the 2. Bundesliga after limited opportunities at RB Salzburg.

Blank's journey began at Bayer Leverkusen before he joined Borussia Dortmund’s youth system in 2019. He shined with BVB’s U19s, winning the A-Junior Championship in 2022 and claiming the A-Junioren-Bundesliga West title in back-to-back years.

In 2023, he was promoted to Dortmund’s U23 side, making 13 appearances in Germany’s third tier. His senior Bundesliga debut came on January 20, 2024, when he featured against FC Cologne.

Later that month, Blank transferred to Austrian giants RB Salzburg, where he featured in nine domestic matches and made four Champions League appearances, plus two more in European qualifiers.

Blank, who has represented Germany at U20 and U21 levels, is eager to get more minutes on the pitch.