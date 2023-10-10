GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
German-born Ghanaian forward John Yeboah gets first Ecuador national team call-up

Published on: 10 October 2023
German-born Ghanaian winger John Yeboah, currently plying his trade for Raków Częstochowa in the Polish Premier League, has earned his debut call-up to the Ecuador national team ahead of the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

 

Born in Hamburg, Germany, to a Ghanaian father and an Ecuadorian mother, Yeboah possesses eligibility to represent the Black Stars internationally.

He had previously featured for Germany in various youth categories, such as U16, U17, U18, U19, and U20.

Yeboah's outstanding performances in the Polish top-flight league captured the attention of national team coach Félix Sánchez, resulting in his first senior national team call-up.

Having made 7 appearances, contributed 2 assists, and scored a goal for Rakow, Yeboah has left a significant mark in the league.

He spent the 2022-23 season at Śląsk Wrocław, where he showcased his skills in 32 games, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists

Ecuador is slated to go head-to-head with Bolivia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, October 12, followed by a match against Colombia on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

This heralds an exciting new chapter in Yeboah's international football journey, with Ghana regrettably missing out on his prodigious talent.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

