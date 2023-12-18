German-born Ghanaian Kofi Jeremy Amoako makes Bundesliga history with Wolfsburg debut

Ghanaian youngster Kofi Jeremy Amoako achieved a remarkable feat in the Bundesliga by making his debut for Wolfsburg.

The 18-year-old German-born Ghanaian midfielder seized the spotlight during the away clash against Darmstadt, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Amoako, a prodigious talent, had previously experienced the atmosphere of the first-team bench in a match against VfL Bochum. However, his professional debut came in unexpected yet defining circumstances during stoppage time, as he was called upon to replace the injured Mattias Svanberg.

The breakthrough follows Amoako's consistent stellar performances for Wolfsburg's U19 squad, where he demonstrated his prowess in the heart of the midfield across all 12 games in the Junior Bundesliga this season. His impact was so profound that the young midfielder earned the captaincy of the U19 team.

Wolfsburg's clash with Darmstadt not only witnessed Amoako's debut but also unfolded as a dramatic encounter. Despite facing adversity with a 27th-minute red card for VfL Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, the team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.

The lone goal that tilted the scales in Wolfsburg's favor came from the foot of Lovro Majer, who expertly found the bottom left corner with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, courtesy of an assist by Jonas Wind.

As Kofi Jeremy Amoako takes his first steps into Bundesliga action, his debut stands as a testament to his talent and potential, signaling a promising future for the young midfielder and adding a new chapter to Wolfsburg's football legacy.