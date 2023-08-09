German-born Ghanaian Nat-Lemuel Aboagye joins German club Arminia Lirich

German-born Ghanaian striker, Nat-Lemuel Aboagye has completed a move from SC Gluk-Au Sterkrade to German lower tier side Arminia Lirich.

The 20-year-old becomes the 6th summer signing of the club as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season to achieve their promotion ambition. He joins former Black Stars midfielder, Anthony Annan who has also signed for Lirich.

Aboagye has passed through the youth teams of Union 09 Mulheim, Croatia Mulheim and Jahn Hiesfeld before moving to Sterkrade where he netted 13 goals last season.

“Nat is a promising talent and will fit into our philosophy philosophy of giving young players a chance to take the next step into development. Nice that you found your way to Lirch and welcome Nat,” the club wrote on their website.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante