German-born goalkeeper Jordan Amissah affirms commitment to play for Ghana

German-born goalkeeper Jordan Amissah has made it clear that playing for Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, is ‘non-negotiable’.

The Sheffield United youngster, who is on loan at Burton Albion in English League Two, has recently confirmed his international allegiance to Ghana.

In an interview with The I&O Podcast, Amissah expressed his eagerness to play for the Black Stars and stated that he cannot wait to wear the Ghanaian jersey with the black star on it.

He said, "Playing for Ghana is non-negotiable. A lot of people asked me, ‘Do you want to play for Germany or Ghana?’ But playing for Ghana, when that day happens, you know, happy days. I’ve got the black star on my chest, and I’m a happy man."

Amissah, who is of Ghanaian origin, was born in Germany, leading to uncertainties about which country he would represent at the international level. However, the young goalkeeper has made it clear that he wants to represent his homeland and make his country proud.

According to reports, Amissah is set to be called up to the Black Meteors squad for the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged in Morocco next month.