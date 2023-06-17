German-born goalkeeper Jordan Amissah shares excitement after joining Black Meteors camp

Sheffield United goalkeeper, Jordan 'Jordi' Amissah is enjoying his time with the Black Meteors of Ghana.

The German-born decided to represent the country of his parents after receiving an invite for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Amissah flew with the Black Meteors to Egypt as preparations continue for the tournament, which will also be a qualifying competition for next year's summer Olympics.

An excited Amissah took to social media to share his experience in camp with his colleagues.

"What a feeling," he wrote with photos of himself training.

The 21-year-old is expected to compete with Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and William Essu for a staring role in the team.

Amissah enjoyed a good end to last season after playing a pivotal role in Burton Albion's campaign, where he was joined on loan.

The former Borussia Dortmund youngster will return to newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United this summer.