German-born Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu excited over first Black Queens call-up

German-born Ghanaian winger Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu has shared her excitement after earning her first call-up to the Black Queens.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Carl Zeiss Jena in the German Women's Bundesliga, is eager to make an impact in the national team.

"I'm beyond grateful for being selected to the squad... The ladies, the Queens, made it really easy on me. They took me like family," she said.

Reflecting on her first training session, Kyerewaa Bonsu was optimistic about the team's potential.

"I think we can really do a lot... I hope that I can bring my own style of playing football abroad."

She was particularly impressed by the energy within the squad. "I feel the energy here is crazy... Everybody is so hyped... I think with this team we can achieve something great."

With strong performances in the German Women's Bundesliga, Kyerewaa Bonsu aims to integrate fully into the squad. She is hoping to make her debut in Friday’s friendly against Morocco and earn a spot in the final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.