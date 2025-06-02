German-born Kwadwo Baah open to representing Ghana at international level

German-born winger Kwadwo Baah has revealed that he is open to playing for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, as he remains undecided about his international future.

The 22-year-old, who currently plays for English Championship side Watford, has represented both England and Germany at youth levels but is yet to decide on his senior national team allegiance.

In an interview with watfordfc.com, Baah shared his thoughts on the possibility of representing Ghana: "I could play for England, Germany or Ghana. Obviously, with the football I’m playing I hope that I could one day get that recognition.

"I haven’t made up my mind which one I’d want to represent! Hopefully, the time will soon come when I have to decide."

Baah was born in Stuttgart, Germany, and has a deep-rooted connection to Ghana through his heritage. He added:

"My dad played in Germany for quite a while and I was born in Stuttgart. I lived there for not that long, maybe one or two years, and then we went to Ghana for a bit before coming to England where I’ve been my whole life. I grew up in South Norwood."

The winger enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 season with Watford, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

His strong performances have not gone unnoticed and could be a major boost for Ghana coach Otto Addo, who is actively monitoring diaspora talents ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Baah’s openness to donning the Ghanaian jersey will be welcomed by fans hoping to see more exciting, young talents commit to the Black Stars as the team aims for global success.