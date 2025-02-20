German-born winger Afua Kyerewaa eyes Black Queens debut

German-born winger Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu is eager to make her mark with the Black Queens as she settles into the national team.

Kyerewaa, whose father is Ghanaian and mother is German, received her first call-up for the team’s training tour in Morocco under head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

Kyerewaa, 25, was initially scouted by former Black Queens coach Nora HÃ¤uptle in September 2024.

Hauptle spotted her talent while she played for Carl Zeiss Jena in a Frauen-Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reflecting on her early experience with the team, Kyerewaa appreciated the warm reception.

“The Queens made it easy for me. They welcomed me like family,” she said.

Looking forward to her debut, she is determined to contribute to the squad’s success.

“Everyone brings different qualities, and I hope I can bring my own style of play. I have a different way of playing, and I hope to integrate that into the team so we can achieve great things together,” she added.

The Black Queens are currently on a 10-day training tour to maintain peak condition and allow coach Bjorkegren to assess his squad ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

They will face Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses on Friday, February 21, at the PÃ¨re JÃ¨go Stadium before taking on club side AS FAR three days later.