German club Hoffenheim have joined the race to sign Ghanaian U23 striker Emmanuel "99 Ideas" Yeboah, as an insider from his current Romanian club has revealed to Ghanasoccernet.

The Bundesliga club have made an informal enquiry, expressing their interest in the charismatic player. However, Cluj, Yeboah's Romanian club, are demanding €4 million for his services.

President Cristi Balaj of CFR Cluj has confirmed that the forward could potentially leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Yeboah's standout performances in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored three goals, have attracted serious interest from multiple clubs.

Regarding the transfer interest in Yeboah and other players at the club, Balaj stated, "We are ready to be covered in the event of their transfer. We are thinking of bringing in players to fill the positions if needed." He acknowledged that the players garnering attention are of high quality, leading to a natural interest in them.

Balaj also emphasised the significance of Yeboah's skills, adding, "We are talking about very good players, and it is normal that there is interest in them. We also have a limit for departures, but if they receive good offers, the world is also interested in Yeboah, who was the top scorer at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations."

Ghanasoccernet reports that Montreal Impact, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, have made a €2.5 million offer for the 21-year-old forward. Yeboah's impressive performances have not only caught the attention of clubs within Ghana but also internationally.

The potential departure of Yeboah from CFR Cluj underscores his growing reputation and the value he brings to the team. As the club weighs their options and considers the offers on the table, it's evident that the talented Ghanaian forward is a highly sought-after prospect.