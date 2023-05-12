German club Preussen Munster release Ghanaian winger Manfred Osei-Kwadwo

German-born Ghanaian winger Manfred Osei-Kwadwo has been released by German club Preußen Munster after two years of union with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 21-year-old joined German Regionalliga West side in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after leaving 3. Liga outfit SV Waldhof Mannheim.

Osei-Kwadwo managed to make 12 appearances across the two seasons he spent at Munster, scoring just once and provided four assists in the process.

With his contract set to expire on June 30, 2023, Munster has told the Ghanaian forward to find new suitors as his services are no longer needed from the 2023-24 season.

Osei-Kwadwo has played only six games in all competitions for Munster this campaign, with a goal and two assists to his credit.

He has previously played for clubs, including Kaiserslautern and FC Magdeburg.