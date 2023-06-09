German club VfB Stuttgart targets Los Angeles winger Kwadwo Opoku

German club VfB Stuttgart have expressed keen interest in acquiring the services of Los Angeles FC winger Kwadwo Opoku, according to a report from Footballghana.com.

The Swabians have been closely monitoring the talented and pacey winger for a significant period of time, and they are now looking to swiftly secure his signature during the summer transfer window.

Although discussions between Los Angeles FC and VfB Stuttgart have commenced, no official bid has been made by the German club thus far.

It is anticipated that Los Angeles FC will demand a transfer fee ranging between 3.7 and 4.8 million euros for Opoku, whose current contract with the club runs until the end of the year. There is a possibility that the contract may be extended by the club.

VfB Stuttgart sees Kwadwo Opoku as an ideal replacement for the departing Tanguy Coulibaly, as Opoku's versatility allows him to excel in various positions, including both wings and as a striker.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian talent has already received a call-up to Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Opoku has demonstrated remarkable performances for Los Angeles FC, playing a pivotal role in their triumphs during the 2022 Major League Soccer title and the 2022 Supporters' Shield.

In the 2022 MLS campaign, Opoku made 34 appearances, starting in 20 of them, and contributed with 7 goals and 2 assists. In the current season, he has already notched up 2 goals and 1 assist in 13 games, with 11 of them as a starter.

VfB Stuttgart's pursuit of Kwadwo Opoku signifies their ambition to bolster their squad with promising talents, and it remains to be seen whether they can successfully secure his services in the coming months.