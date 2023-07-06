German club VfL Osnabruck announce signing of German-born Ghanaian forward Christian Conteh

German Bundesliga two outfit VfL Osnabrück have completed the signing of German-born Ghanaian forward Christian Conteh, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 23-year-old was last under contract with Feyenoord Rotterdam and was loaned to Dynamo Dresden last season.

In the summer of 2020, Conteh moved from FC St. Pauli to Feyenoord.

In order to gain more playing minutes, the 16-time Dutch champions temporarily loaned the fast winger to SV Sandhausen, FC Dordrecht (Netherlands) and last season to Dynamo Dresden.

Conteh sealed his move to Osnabrück on Thursday after putting pen-to-paper and will play for the Lila-Weißen in the German second-tier.

"In Christian Conteh, we are getting a player who will make our offensive game even more unpredictable. He has a very good pace and is always courageous in one-on-one situations. He drew attention to himself as a young professional at FC St. Pauli recently had a very good season at Dynamo Dresden." Osnabrück sporting director Amir Shapourzadeh said.

"We are very happy that Christian has chosen our path and VfL despite other offers and options. Here, we want to offer him the platform to develop as a player and as a personality.”

Conteh played 27 games last season for Dresden in the German third-tier, scoring three goals and setting up three others in process..