German clubs in HOT pursuit of Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah

Bundesliga clubs Fortuna Düsseldorf and Mainz 05 are interested in signing Ghana international Nana Opoku Ampomah in the summer transfer window.

Both clubs have expressed desire in acquiring the signature of the Waasland Beveren star but Düsseldorf lead the race for the Ghanaian.

The 23-year has been in scintillating form this season for Beveren after playing 27 games and scoring seven goals for the club.

Ampomah also created six goals during the campaign and was named one of the brightest youngsters in the Jupiler Pro League season.

Turkish giants Fenerbache, are also interested in the Ghanaian left winger who has a price tag of two to three million Euros.

However, they must beat tough competition from Royal Antwerp in Belgium who are also eager to sign the Ghanaian international.

The winger;s current contract with Waasland-Beveren runs through to 2021.

Ampomah has capped four times for the Black Stars of Ghana and most likely to make coach Kwasi Appiah’s final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.