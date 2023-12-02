German clubs pay tribute to Agyemang Diawusie before league games

Clubs in the German third-tier have paid tributes to late Ghanaian winger Agyemang Diawusie.

The German-born Ghanaian passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the age of 25.

A minute silence was observed by clubs across the third division in respect of the departed winger.

The death of the winger sent shockwaves across Germany and in Ghana, having last featured for his club Jahn Regensburg on November 4.

"This Tuesday, SSV Jahn received the terrible news that Jahn professional Agyemang Diawusie died at the age of 25. The club is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event," wrote the club on Twitter.

"The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and their thoughts are with Agyemang's family, relatives, close friends and companions. Because of the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected," added the club.

Meanwhile, information emerging from Germany indicates the player died of a sudden cardiac arrest.

“It was and is very important to us as a club to have made this decision taking into account all emotional states and circumstances and as a result of a very intensive consideration process in coordination with all parties,” said Regensburg’s sports director Achim Beierlorzer ahead of the game against Freiburg II.