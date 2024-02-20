German coach Winfried Schafer eyes Black Stars coaching job

German tactician Winfried Schafer has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Black Stars coaching job, confirming his interest and submitting of application to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Following Chris Hughton's departure after a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the GFA formed a committee led by Vice President Mark Addo to search for a new Black Stars coach.

Schafer, with a wealth of coaching experience, is among the candidates vying for the prestigious position.

"I have applied for the job hoping to get it. I am ready to work with some former players who are doing well in their coaching career. I believe I can impact some knowledge in them as well to ensure we achieve success with the Black Stars with a long-term project," Schafer stated as quoted by Sportsworldghana, expressing his enthusiasm for the role.

Ghana, known for its quality players scattered globally, has faced challenges in recent tournaments. Schafer believes in the talent of Ghanaian footballers and is prepared to build a strong team, focusing on a long-term project and qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I know the Ghana league has abundant top talents. A senior team coach needs to be in the country to monitor players and give call-ups to those performing well. I would spend much of my time in the country to help get qualified players in the league to be part of the Black Stars," Schafer explained.

The 74-year-old's coaching career includes notable achievements such as winning the 1970 Bundesliga title and 1970 DFB-Pokal with different clubs, leading Karlsruher SC to the UEFA Cup semi-finals in 1993â€“94, and guiding Cameroon to victory in the 2002 AFCON.