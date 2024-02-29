German coach Winfried Schäfer eyes Black Stars job, promises World Cup qualification

Experienced German Coach Winfried SchÃ¤fer has expressed his interest in becoming the new coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

SchÃ¤fer promised to qualify Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if he is appointed as the team's coach.

SchÃ¤fer acknowledged that the Black Stars have not been performing well in recent tournaments, but he believes that he can turn things around.

"The team hasn't been that impressive in their recent tournaments, and I am very ready to help build a good team and also ensure the team qualifies for the next FIFA World Cup," he said to Sportsworldghana.

To achieve this goal, SchÃ¤fer plans to closely monitor the Ghana Premier League and give call-ups to players who are performing well.

"I know the Ghana league has abundant top talents. A senior team coach needs to be in the country to monitor players and give call-ups to those performing well. I would spend much of my time in the country to help get qualified players in the league to be part of the Black Stars," he explained.

SchÃ¤fer has experience coaching in Africa, having worked in Cameroon between 2001 and 2004. He believes that his experience and knowledge of the continent's football landscape would serve him well in leading the Black Stars to success.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received applications for the vacant Black Stars job, including SchÃ¤fer's, and is set to deliberate on the list of candidates.

According to a release by the GFA on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the FA's Black Stars coach search committee have submitted a list of reputable candidates for the job.

The GFA's Executive Council will review the list and subsequently announce a new technical team for the Black Stars.

The new technical team will be tasked with the restructuring of the national team after consecutive failures at the Africa Cup of Nations with the latest being this year's tournament in Ivory Coast.