German-Ghanaian attacker Benjamin Boakye poised to take career to the next level at DSC Arminia Bielefeld

Germany-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Benjamin Boakye, has disclosed that he wants to take his career to the next level at his new club, DSC Arminia Bielefeld.

The forward signed for the German outfit from VfL Stuttgart on Tuesday, July 1.

“DSC Arminia has signed Benjamin Boakye from VfB Stuttgart. The 20-year-old attacker will begin team training on Wednesday. Both clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer,” the German outfit said in an official statement.

Speaking in an interview after his unveiling, Benjamin Boakye shared his excitement and indicated that he is looking forward to this new chapter of his career.

He added that he wants to take advantage of the opportunities at DSC Arminia Bielefeld to take his career to the next level.

"I'm really looking forward to this new challenge in a completely new environment for me. I want to take the next step in my career at Arminia. The management has made a lot of effort for me and shown me the development prospects. I can hardly wait to be on the pitch with the team and soon play in front of our fans at the SchÃ¼coArena,” Benjamin Boakye said as quoted on the club’s website.