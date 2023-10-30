German-Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn shines despite Hannover 96's loss

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn showcased his skills in a thrilling match as his team, Hannover 96, faced off against Schalke 04 in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday.

Köhn, who plays as a left-back, was one of Hannover's standout performers during the contest, even providing an assist. He set up Enzo Leopold for Hannover's first goal of the match.

Despite Köhn's efforts, Schalke 04 managed to secure a 3-2 victory with goals from Bryan Lasme, Lino Tempelmann, and Kenan Karaman. Marcel Halstenberg's penalty added another consolation goal for Hannover.

Köhn's assist in the match took his total goal contributions for the season to four, with three goals and one assist to his name.