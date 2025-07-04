German-Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah joins SV Elversberg

SV Elversberg have strengthened their squad with the signing of Jan Gyamerah, a seasoned German-Ghanaian full-back with 200 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old arrives from FC Kaiserslautern and has penned a two-year deal that will keep him at Kaiserlinde until the summer of 2027.

Gyamerah brings not only depth to Elversberg’s defense but also leadership and composure. Born in Berlin, he developed at Arminia Bielefeld and VfL Bochum, where he made his professional breakthrough. From 2011 to 2019, he played 74 league games for Bochum before stints with Hamburger SV and FC Nurnberg followed, adding another 103 appearances between both clubs.

His time at HSV and Nurnberg highlighted his leadership abilities, with Gyamerah wearing the armband at times. In the 2023/24 season, he featured 23 times for Kaiserslautern in the league, underlining his continued consistency.

While he is known for his pace and presence on the right flank, Gyamerah’s flexibility allows him to operate across multiple defensive roles, making him a valuable addition to Elversberg’s setup.