German-Ghanaian defender Kwabenaboye Schulz joins SV Sandhausen

SV Sandhausen have landed an experienced addition to their backline ahead of the 2025/26 Regionalliga campaign, signing centre-back Kwabenaboye Schulz from Viktoria Koln.

The 26-year-old defender, born in Berlin, arrives after a steady rise through German and Austrian football.

Schulz, who holds both German and Ghanaian nationality, has played across multiple tiers, including 145 games in the Regionalliga, 15 in Germany’s 3. Liga, and 5 in Austria’s second division. Kwabenaboye Schulz is known for his composure under pressure and strong tackling abilities.

The centre-back started his career with Viktoria 1889 Berlin, later gaining further experience with Rot-WeiÃŸ Erfurt, Berliner AK, and Austria Klagenfurt before joining Viktoria Koln. Last season, he was a regular starter, anchoring the defence with consistency.

He will join SV Sandhausen in time for pre-season and becomes the club’s second signing for the upcoming campaign. The deal’s financial details remain undisclosed, but the club is confident Schulz will add leadership and depth to their promotion push.