German-Ghanaian forward Salim Musah extends contract with SV Werder Bremen

Germany-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Salim Musah, has signed a new contract with SV Werder Bremen, keeping him at the club for a longer period.

The German club announced the contract extension deal in an official statement on Sunday, July 6.

“SV Werder Bremen has extended the contract with another cup winner. Centre forward Salim Musah will remain with the Green-Whites. Marc Dommer, sporting director at the Werder Performance Centre, announced this on Sunday morning,” Werder Bremen said.

Speaking on the new deal, club sporting director Marc Dommer said the club is pleased to continue playing a role in the development of the Ghanaian teenager.

"Thanks to his physical presence, technical ability, and finishing ability, Salim can pose problems for many defensive lines. Even occasional injuries have not deterred him in his eight years with us. We are pleased that Salim wants to continue his positive development at SV Werder," the club said in its statement.

Salim Musah, 19, moved from VfL Oldenburg to the WERDER Performance Centre in 2017 at the age of 11.

Last season, the 1.98-meter-tall attacker scored 20 goals in 24 competitive appearances, scoring one goal every 70 minutes he was on the pitch.

Next season, the 19-year-old will complete his preseason training with the first team and also play for the U23s.