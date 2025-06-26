German-Ghanaian midfielder Kofi Amoako joins Dynamo Dresden

SG Dynamo Dresden have added another promising piece to their squad with the signing of German-Ghanaian midfielder Kofi Amoako from VfL Wolfsburg.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at VfL Osnabruck, is expected to play a key role in Dresden’s plans as they gear up for the 2. Bundesliga season.

Amoako, born in Hanover, impressed in Germany’s third tier, making 33 appearances and clocking 2,219 minutes on the pitch. Primarily used as a defensive midfielder, he offered balance and structure in Osnabruck’s midfield. His performances caught the attention of Dynamo, who have high hopes for his growth.

"He has a good perspective," said the club, while choosing not to disclose transfer details. The midfielder already has two Bundesliga appearances under his belt and arrives in Elbflorenz with the aim of establishing himself further.

Amoako joins a squad eager to build momentum following promotion. The club’s faith in his abilities suggests he will be central to their midfield plans. With youth and top-flight experience on his side, Amoako could become a pivotal figure in Dynamo Dresden’s campaign.