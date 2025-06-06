German-Ghanaian prodigy Emmanuel Gyamfi expresses delight after joining Aberdeen FC

Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has expressed his excitement after completing his move to Aberdeen FC.

The versatile full-back signed for the Scottish Premiership side on Friday, June 6, in a move from German outfit Schalke 04.

Speaking in his first interview, the defender who can also play as a midfielder said he is delighted and cannot wait to get started.

“I’m really happy to be here and so are my family, so I am ready to go.

“Now that everything is sorted, I can focus on pre-season, and I am going to work hard before training starts,” Gyamfi said as quoted on the website of Aberdeen FC.

The 20-year-old further assured that he will give his best to the club during his time in Scotland.

“I will give my best to help the team. I want to show the fans what I can do as this is a good club, and we all want to achieve even more than last season.

“It was nice to see all the fan celebrations after winning the cup. It motivates me to want to do it again as you can see how much they love Aberdeen,” Emmanuel Gyamfi said.

The German youth player added, “Obviously it’s a dream to play in Europe, on that stage. It can be challenging but we are going to be ready as a team after a strong pre-season.”