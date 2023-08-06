German-Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu joins Toronto FC in MLS

Toronto FC have bolstered their attacking lineup with the addition of German-born Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu.

Owusu, who recently left SSV Jahn Regensburg following relegation from the German second tier, had been without a club for several weeks before making the move.

The 26-year-old forward has signed a contract with the Canadian club until the end of 2024. He's set to face off against international sensation Lionel Messi, who is currently with Inter Miami.

Owusu's past clubs include Erzgebirge Aue, SC Paderborn, 1860 Munich, and Arminia Bielefeld. He led Regensburg in scoring last season with nine goals. His experience spans 83 games in the second division and 58 games in the third division.

Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez expressed enthusiasm about the signing, stating, "We are very happy to add Prince to our attacking group during this summer window."

Hernandez further praised Owusu's abilities, emphasizing his reliability in possession and his threat with well-timed runs behind opposing defences.

Owusu, who has previously represented Germany at U-15, U-18, and U-19 levels, scored five goals in 11 matches for the national team. His journey now takes him to the United States as he embarks on a new chapter in his football career with Toronto FC.