German-Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache seals move to FC Koln

German striker of Ghanaian descent, Ragnar Ache, has sealed his move to newly-promoted German Bundesliga side FC KÃ¶ln.

The club announced the signing of the highly-rated 26-year-old striker on Tuesday, May 27.

“Striker Ragnar Ache (26) is moving from 1. FC Kaiserslautern to the cathedral city for the new season and has signed a contract until June 30, 2029,” FC KÃ¶ln said in an official statement.

FC Sporting Director Thomas Kessler said: "Even in my initial discussions with Ragnar, I had the feeling that he was a great fit for 1. FC KÃ¶ln, both athletically and personally. He's not only a really good striker, but also someone who will integrate quickly into our team and improve our attack with his quality up front. Filling this position was a key goal for our squad planning â€“ I'm all the more pleased that we've now successfully completed the transfer."

FC KÃ¶ln have secured the services of Ragnar Ache in a bold move to strengthen their squad for the 2025/26 German Bundesliga season.

For the German-born striker of Ghanaian descent, the move to FC Koln is a chance for him to prove himself to the world in one of the best leagues in the world.

Although Ache has played for the German U21 and Olympic Team, he is still eligible to play for the Ghana Black Stars.