German-Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff set to secure permanent Eintracht Frankfurt move

German winger of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff, is on the verge of securing a permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt from Borussia Dortmund.

The talented player, currently on loan at Frankfurt, has impressed the club's sports director, Markus Krosche, leading to negotiations for a long-term contract until 2028, as reported by Bild.

Eintracht Frankfurt, renowned for their ability to nurture young talents, recognises Knauff's exceptional potential and is eager to secure his services for the foreseeable future.

While the agreement with Borussia Dortmund, where Knauff is contracted until 2024, is still pending, discussions between the clubs have been positive, and a deal worth between five and 10 million euros is expected to be finalized this summer.

Knauff joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan on January 20, 2022, and has made a strong impact since his arrival. He helped the club win the Europa League last season.

In the current season, the 21-year-old winger has featured in 24 games, scoring one goal and providing one assist.