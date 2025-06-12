GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
German-Ghanaian winger Davis Asante joins SSV Jahn Regensburg

Published on: 12 June 2025
Davis Asante has signed a two-year deal with SSV Jahn Regensburg, becoming a key part of the club’s rebuild in Germany’s 3rd division.

The 22-year-old winger joins from SV Werder Bremen II on a free transfer, bringing pace, flair, and versatility to the Jahnelf.

Last season, Asante made 14 appearances for Bremen II, scoring three goals and assisting four more. His campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury, but his early impact caught the attention of Regensburg’s scouts, leading to the club’s move to secure his services.

“Davis is quick, technically gifted, and hungry to improve,” said sporting director Achim Beierlorzer. “He can play across the front line and gives us new options in attack. We'll help him settle quickly and grow into his role.”

Asante, full of energy and optimism, is ready for the next chapter. “SSV Jahn is a family club with strong values. The talks with Achim and coach Michael Wimmer gave me confidence, this is where I belong.”

