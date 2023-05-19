German-Ghanaian youngster Elijah Krahn extends Hamburger SV contract

German-born Ghanaian youngster Elijah Krahn has extended his contract with Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV until the summer of 2025.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder, who has risen through the ranks of the club's youth team, impressed the coaching staff with his performances and has now signed his first professional contract.

Krahn, standing at 1.84 meters tall, has already gained some playing time in the ongoing football season and has made a positive impact.

The club's sporting director, Claus Costa, praised Krahn's development and expressed his confidence in the young player's abilities.

Krahn himself expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue his career at HSV and promised to repay the trust placed in him.

Although he has represented Germany at various youth levels, Krahn is still eligible to play for Ghana internationally.

He made his professional debut on February 6, 2022, providing an assist in a 5-0 victory against SV Darmstadt.