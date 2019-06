Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been offered to Italian side SS Napoli in the ongoing transfer window.

The Germany international has been told he can leave Bayern this summer.

According to Italian website, Corriere dello Sport, Boateng's agents have now offered their client to Napoli.

The defender is keen on a move to Italy - and to Naples.

Boateng's brother Kevin-Prince Boateng is currently on the books of Sassuolo.