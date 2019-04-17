German giants Bayern Munich open first African football school in Ethiopia

Bayern Munich have signed a deal with the Ethiopian Football Federation to open their first football school in Africa.

The German giants announced on Wednesday that the new facility will be located in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The partnership will involve the exchange of coaching and local footballers.

"The FC Bayern Football School in Ethiopia will allow us to get closer to our fans in Africa and to make an important contribution to the development of football in Africa," said Bayern's head of internationalisation and strategy Joerg Wacker.

The Bundesliga champions have similar projects in Singapore, China, Thailand, Japan and the USA.