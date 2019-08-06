Dortmund in sensational move for Marseille target Samuel Owusu - Report

German giants Borussia Dortmund are lining up a sensational move for Ghana winger Samuel Owusu, fresh media reports have claimed on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old nimble-footed Čukarički star has popped up on the radar of the BVB following his sterling display for his native country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.

Fresh reports have claimed the German powerhouse are interested in bringing the sensational speedster to the Signal Iduna Park before the transfer window shut.

Owusu has become a hot commodity in Europe after a breakthrough season for both club and country.

French giants Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain have been jostling for his signature though it appears Marseille could be the final destination after PSG splashed €18m for Pablo Sarabi from Sevilla.

However, the highly-rated prodigy has emerged on the radar of Dortmund, who are keen to bring the versatile Ghanaian to Germany.

It's been a remarkable year for the Ghanaian who bagged seven goals and 10 assists for Čukarički last season.

Another fabolous run on his Africa Cup of Nations debut for Ghana has highlighted his profile to attract top clubs in Europe.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Čukarički are holding out for a bigger fee after clubs in the gulf tabled mind-blowing offers for his signature.

Owusu has quick-feet, can penetrate defences and can play across the front three.