German giants Dortmund wish fresh Ghana coach Otto Addo 'best of luck' in 'exciting' Black Stars journey

German giants Dortmund have taken to the social media handles to wish newly appointed Black Stars coach Otto Addo the best of luck after his move was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association. Addo has quit his job as a talent identification manager for the Bundesliga club to return to Ghana as the new boss of a beleagued national team.

In a statement the Yellow and Blacks said: "Borussia Dortmund and Otto Addo will part ways in the summer as he embarks on his new role as the coach of the Black Stars. We wish him nothing but the best of luck as he embraces this exciting new chapter in is career.

"Thanks you for everything Otto."

Ghana have struggled to recapture the form that made them the envy of African countries and the world at large with back to back AFCON exit that led to pockets of demonstrations in the capital recently. But Addo who showed glimpses of tactical genius has the unique opportunity to unite the country, build a formidable team and lead the nation back to the summit of African football.