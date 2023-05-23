German legend Lothar Matthaus acquires stake in Ghanaian club Accra Lions

Former Germany international and FIFA World Player of the Year, Lothar Matthaus, has made a significant move in the football world by acquiring a stake in the Ghana Premier League club, Accra Lions.

The ownership group now consists of Matthaus, Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong, and renowned football agent Oliver Konig. This purchase comes with a reported valuation of around €2 million.

Matthaus, a distinguished figure in German football as the ex-captain and 1990 World Cup winner, expressed his excitement about this new venture. "Of course, it's a business model," the 62-year-old stated. "Ghana has always had a huge potential of talent, you can see that in the national team"

Highlighting their future plans, Matthaus outlined their focus on nurturing young players and facilitating their transition to Europe. "We want to bring young players to Europe. On a serious path and already well-trained. That's why investments are also made here in the training area," he explained.

The investment will particularly emphasise bolstering the training infrastructure to ensure the players receive excellent preparation.

Accra Lions, now under the ownership of Matthaus, Acheampong, and Konig, aspire to tap into Ghana's football potential and become a driving force in player development. With Matthaus's invaluable experience and the combined expertise of the ownership group, Accra Lions are poised to make waves both domestically and on the international stage.

Football enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding of this new chapter for Accra Lions, as they strive to provide young Ghanaian talents with opportunities to shine on the global football stage.

Accra Lions are currently enjoying their second season in the Ghana Premier League, and have playing some of the best football in the league. With three games to go, they are set for a mid-table finish.