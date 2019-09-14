German legend Lothar Matthäus recommended Jerome Boateng to Bayern Leverkusen

German legend Lothar Matthaus has revealed that he recommended defender Jerome Boateng to Bayern Leverkusen during the winter transfer window.

Boateng was set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window following interest from Paris Saint Germain.

The German born Ghanaian is believed to be unhappy in Munich.

Meanwhile, former German great, who thinks Leverkusen are weak defensively recommended the player to manager Rudi Völler.

"For me, they aren't strong enough defensively and in terms of depth to compete at the very top," Matthäus said, according to DPA.

"They were linked with several defensive players such as Dejan Lovren from Liverpool and Jan Vertonghen from Tottenham Hotspur. I asked [Bayer Leverkusen boss] Rudi Völler, 'why don't you buy Jerome Boateng?'. He was available as well. They are lacking such a player at the back," he added.