German outfit SV Sandhausen mutually part ways with Ghanaian forward Erich Berko

German Bundesliga II side SV Sandhausen have mutually parted ways with Ghanaian forward Erich Berko.

The 27-year-old joined the second-tier side from rivals Darmstadt 98, where he spent the first half of the season, making 12 appearances and contributing an assist.

The club has announced the mutual termination of his contract.

"SV Sandhausen and striker Erich Berko terminate the existing contract with immediate effect,"

"Erich Berko moved from "SV Darmstadt 98 to Hardtwald in January. In the last second half of the season, the offensive player made nine appearances for the Black and Whites, three times he was in the starting XI. At 1-1 in Heidenheim, Berko set up Cebio Soukou's equalizer.

"After the end of the season, the club and the player mutually agreed to terminate the contract.

SV Sandhausen thanks Erich Berko for his commitment and wishes him all the best for the future!

