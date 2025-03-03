German Schafer calls for patience and support as Ghana rebuilds

Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer has urged Ghanaians to remain patient and supportive as the national team rebuilds following their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification failure.

Acknowledging the frustration among fans, Schafer pleaded for unity.

“I know many are unhappy that Ghana missed the (AFCON), but we must stay together. The support of the fans is crucial,” he said.

Schaeffer is focused on instilling a sense of pride and hunger among players.

“Whether they play locally or abroad, every player must feel honoured to wear the Ghana shirt. That passion will drive us forward,” he added.

With crucial World Cup qualifiers ahead, he believes Ghana can bounce back.

“Football is about resilience. We will work hard and bring Ghana back where it belongs,” he assured.

The 74-year-old, who was appointed in January, brings vast experience, having led Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2002.