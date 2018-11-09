German side Hansa Rostock continues to sweat over fitness of injury-prone Phil Ofosu- Ayeh

Hans Rostock are still sweating over the fitness of defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh.

The injury-prone right-back traveled to England on Wednesday to see his specialist after his latest setback.

The Ghanaian has endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines and appears his troubles is not going anytime soon.

Ofosu-Ayeh, who is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, failed to make senior debut since joining the English side last year.

An accurate diagnoses of the former Eintracht Braunschweig defender will be made available on Friday.

Ayeh has made five appearances to help the side to 7th spot with 22 points after 14 games.