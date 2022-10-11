German Sports Senator explains Kevin-Prince Boateng's appointment as Ambassador for Euro 2024

German Sports Senator Iris Spranger says Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng was appointed as an ambassador for the Euro's in 2024 because he represents the goals set up by the city.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has been appointed as the Berlin City ambassador for the UEFA Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Boateng together with fellow countryman Gerad Asamoah were unveiled during an official dinner organized by the German Football Association (DFB) which had tournament director Philipp Lahm present.

According to Sports Senator Iris Spranger, the German-Ghanaian born represents the goals set up by the city.

"We are very happy that we were able to win Kevin-Prince Boateng as ambassador. It was important to us that our ambassador not only represents Berlin at official UEFA events, but also stands up for the goals that we have set for Berlin.

"With his roots in Berlin, his commitment to social issues, his fight against racism and his footballing CV, Kevin-Prince Boateng is an excellent fit as an ambassador for the host city Berlin.”

The former AC Milan star currently plays for his boyhood club Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga for the 2022/23 season.

Below are the official ambassadors for the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Berlin: Kevin-Prince Boateng (German-Ghanaian soccer player/official ambassador who grew up in the Wedding district)

Dortmund: Roman Weidenfeller (longtime BVB goalkeeper and world champion 2014/official ambassador), Annike Krahn (longtime